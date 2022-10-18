AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in Qatar likely in winter

Qatar will host the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The AFC did not say when the AFC would be held in its statement, but AFC general secretary Windsor John told AFP that it would probably be held in January due to the cooler weather in Qatar at that time of year.

Qatar is also hosting this year’s World Cup from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

While China was scheduled to host the event in June-July 2023, the AFC has not yet announced new dates as the tournament shifts to Qatar.

South Korea and Indonesia were also in the race to host next year’s event, but Qatar was chosen to host the tournament for a third time, following the 1998 and 2011 editions, Anadolu's report added.

