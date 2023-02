Hossein Tayebi and his countryman Moslem Oladghobad are members of AE Palma Futsal in Spain.

AE Palma Futsal could emerge victorious over Noia Portus Apostoli 4-2.

The two players could not find the back of the net in the match.

Now, AE Palma Futsal is among the top four teams in the Copa del Rey de Futsal cup.

The Copa del Rey de Futsal is an annual cup competition for Spanish futsal teams.

