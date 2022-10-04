Iran futsal thrashes Vietnam at AFC Futsal Asian Cup

Iran trounced Vietnam in the quarterfinal of AFC Futsal Asian Cup 8-1 on Tuesday.

The Iranian futsal team trounced Vietnam 14-1 in the 2016 Asian nations cup.

With these reuslts, Iran has now advanced to the semifinal and in order to reach the final, it will have to compete against the winner of Thailand and Tajikistan.

The competitions are held in Kuwait.

Defending champions Iran ended its AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ Kuwait 2022 Group C campaign with a perfect record of three wins on Sunday.

KI