AE Palma Futsal has moved up one place to the second in Spain’s table.

Hossein Tayebi and his countryman Moslem Oladghobad are members of AE Palma Futsal in Spain.

AE Palma Futsal could emerge victorious over Ribera Navarra FS 5-1.

The two players could not find the back of the net in the match.

