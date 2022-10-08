Turkish fighter jets attack N Iraq

Turkish fighter jets targeted Al-Amadiya city, located in the north part of Iraq’s Duhok Governorate, Shafagh News reported.

According to the report, the positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) have been targeted by the fighter jets of the Turkish army in the northern Duhok Governorate.

Also, a district in Sulaymaniyah of the Kurdistan region in Iraq has also been targeted by Turkish airstrikes.

No further details have been released on the damages caused by the Turkish airstrikes.

The Turkish attacks on northern Iraq under the pretext of fighting PKK continue despite the repeated warnings of the Iraqi authorities.

Since April 18, Turkey has started a new round of attacks on northern Iraq under the pretext of pursuing elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Turkey's recent attacks on northern Iraq resulted in the death of a number of Iraqi civilians, including a child.

MA/IRN84906121