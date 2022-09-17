Israeli regime conducts new airstrikes on suburb of Damascus

Syrian national television reported that the country's air defense countered the attack by the Zionist Israeli regime in the south of Damascus.

Some local Syrian media said that five Syrian soldiers were martyred in the new aggression.

Some local news sources say that Israeli F-35 fighters targeted the suburbs of Damascus and the airport with several missiles.

The Israeli fighter jets from time to time carry out airstrikes on targets in the east and northwest of Syria after violating the Lebanese airspace or through the occupied Golan Heights.

This regime targeted Aleppo airport a few weeks ago, making it out of service. Before that, the Zionist regime had attacked targets in the south of Damascus.

MNA/ FNA14010626000022