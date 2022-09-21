Iraqi fighter jets launch airstrikes on ISIL positions

Spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Major General Yahya Rasool revealed that ISIL positions were heavily targeted by Iraqi fighter jets on Wednesday.

Iraqi fighter jets launched successful airstrikes to one of hideouts of ISIL Takfiri terrorist group in Hamreen Mountain Range.

This attack was carried out in line with the security support of the anti-terrorism forces.

Despite the defeat of ISIL in Iraq, the remnants of this terrorist group carry out terrorist operations against Iraqi citizens and army forces in parts of Baghdad, the capital and provinces of Diyala, Nineveh, Saladin, Kirkuk and Al Anbar.

In return, Iraqi military and security forces are still trying to completely clear these areas from the existence of the terrorist elements.

