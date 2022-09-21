Turkish army renews attacks on Iraq's Duhok

According to the source, the Turkish fighter jets targeted the positions of PKK in northern Dohuk.

Iraqi informed source also reported on Monday that several villages in the Dohuk province in northern Iraq came under attack by Turkish air forces.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

Baghdad has called Turkey's attacks an example of aggression against Iraqi territory and demanded the withdrawal of its troops from northern Iraq.

