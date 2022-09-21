  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 21, 2022, 9:15 AM

Turkish army renews attacks on Iraq's Duhok

Turkish army renews attacks on Iraq's Duhok

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – A security source announced that Turkish fighter jets once again targeted Amadiya city in the north of Iraq's Dohuk province.

According to the source, the Turkish fighter jets targeted the positions of PKK in northern Dohuk.  

Iraqi informed source also reported on Monday that several villages in the Dohuk province in northern Iraq came under attack by Turkish air forces.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

Baghdad has called Turkey's attacks an example of aggression against Iraqi territory and demanded the withdrawal of its troops from northern Iraq.

MNA/5594346

News Code 191680
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191680/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News