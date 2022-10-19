  1. World
2 PKK elements killed in Turkey drone attack on N Iraq

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Sources in the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Sunday reported that 22 PKK members were killed during a drone attack conducted by the Turkish military in the Iraqi Sinjar region.

A Turkish army drone targeted the vehcicle suspected of carrying a senior PKK member on Tuesday evening, killing two people and injuring another person, according to the reports.

Under the guise of fighting PKK, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial and artillery attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

Baghdad has called Turkey's attacks an example of aggression against Iraqi territory and demanded the withdrawal of its troops from northern Iraq.

