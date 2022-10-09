Armed forces not to let enemies interfere in Iran affairs

Speaking in a gathering attended by the army commanders as well as IRGC generals on Sunday morning, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said that the enemies seek to take "security" and "hope" from this nation and break its "resistance", but the Iranian nation knows their plots very well.

The commander added that despite all the enemy's attempts, the nation has remained steadfast, hopeful, independent and resistant.

General Mousavi also said that the Iranian nation has successfully left behind difficult times on different occasions.

In an apparent reference to the recent sporadic riots in the country, he blamed the United States and the child-killing Israeli regime for conspiring with Iran's security and declared that the enemies will see they will not get anywhere and will get disappointed by the Iranian nation.

Elsewhere, he stressed that all the Iranian armed forces, including the army, IRGC, and Law Enforcement (police) Basij are united and on one front against the enemies.

The army commander added that the enemies do not want to see the Iranian nation's progress toward development and seek to undermine the country's defensive power.

General Mosavo further congratulated the arrival of the Law Enforcement national week.

