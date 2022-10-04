  1. World
Oct 4, 2022, 12:20 PM

Prison riot in Ecuador leaves at least 15 killed

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – At least 15 prisoners have been killed and many wounded in the latest riot to hit Ecuador’s troubled prison system.

Monday’s rioting at the Cotopaxi No 1 jail in Latacunga left “15 people dead and 20 injured,” said a spokesperson for SNAI, the agency that manages Ecuador’s prisons.

Authorities are working on identifying the bodies, officials said, while Oswaldo Coronel, governor of Cotopaxi province, which includes Latacunga, told reporters security had been restored, according to Aljazeera.

Coronel said 14 of the injured had been taken to hospital.

Latacunga lies about 80km (50 miles) south of the Ecuadorean capital Quito.

In July, 12 prisoners were killed at a prison in Santa Domingo, just two months after the violence at the same institution killed 43 in May.

There are about 33,500 people in Ecuador’s prisons, which are 11.3 percent beyond maximum capacity, according to official figures.

