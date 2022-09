Etela'at:

Iran foreign trade tops 50bn dollars in 6 months

Iran:

IRGC pounds terrorists positions with ballistic 73 missiles

Jam-e Jam:

President: Riot, sanctions two sides of same coin

Javan:

IRGC says knows no limit for punishing aggressors

FM: Americans taken few steps regarding guarantees

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Shahab drone unveiled

MP