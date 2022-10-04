IRGC once again pounds terrorist positions on western borders

The IRGC’s Ground Force once again pounded terrorist groups' bases in the border areas of West Azarbaijan province on Tuesday morning with artillery and drone attacks.

Last Wednesday, the IRGC’s Ground Force smashed terrorist groups' bastions in northern Iraq in which several members of these terrorist separatist groups have been killed.

The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces said that the positions of the terrorist outfits in the northern Iraqi Kurdistan region were hit by 73 ballistic missiles.

The terrorists in northern Iraq have been largely involved in a series of deadly riots in Iran by sneaking armed elements and cashes of weapons to support groups of thugs behind violence in Iranian cities.

Since September 24, the IRGC has been launching daily attacks on the positions of terrorist groups operating near the country’s western borders in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Iran has on countless occasions warned Iraq’s Kurdistan that it will not tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along its northwestern borders, saying the country will give a decisive response should those areas become a hub of anti-Islamic Republic terrorists.

