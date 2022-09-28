IRGC hammers terrorists positions in Iraqi Kurdistan (+VIDEO)

The IRGC’s Ground Force for the fifth day in a row smashed terrorist groups' bastions in northern Iraq on Wednesday morning with missile and drone attacks.

Several members of these terrorist separatist groups have been reportedly killed in the new round of missile and drone attacks by IRGC.

In a statement, the Public Relations of the IRGC Ground Force pointed to the operation against the headquarters of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the northern region of Iraq, saying that the operation will continue until the effective removal of the threat and the dismantling of the headquarters of the terrorist groups.

Earlier on Monday, the IRGC’s Ground Force launched artillery and drone attacks against terrorist bases and pounded the gatherings, training camps, and operations rooms of terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region with smart and precision-strike weapons.

According to the statement, the details of the operation and the casualties and damage caused to the terrorist groups will be released soon.

Moreover, in a statement on Saturday, the IRGC said units belonging to the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada base launched the operation to "destroy the positions of anti-Iran terrorist groups affiliated with global arrogance in northern Iraq who have in recent days trespassed on Iran's northwestern borders and attacked some border bases of our country."

The statement added that the operation would continue in order to "ensure sustainable border security and punish criminal terrorists" and hold officials in northern Iraq accountable towards fulfilling their legal duties in accordance with international regulations.

