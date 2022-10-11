New Zealand slaps sanctions on 75 Russian citizens

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor say the measures are a tangible way to express Aotearoa New Zealand’s condemnation of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, Beehive reported.

“Our sanctions apply to a further 24 so-called ‘officials’ in these regions, who are agents of annexation. We reject what they represent, and we will continue to identify and sanction them,” says Nanaia Mahuta.

“We have also extended sanctions on all members of the State Duma and Federation Council, Russia’s houses of Parliament which have given their support to Russia’s illegal actions,” the foreign minister added.

“Since the introduction of our trade measures in April, trade between Russia and Aotearoa New Zealand has already significantly reduced, with a 75% drop in imports. Today’s additional measures will further reinforce our message to Russia that we will not fund or support the Russian war machine,” says Damien O’Connor.

“The 51 oligarchs are members of Russia’s economic elite. They own assets and provide services with economic or strategic relevance to Russia, such as steel, oil, gas, coal, phosphate, tobacco, banking, telecommunication, and transport companies,” says Nanaia Mahuta.

