Palestinians conduct new martyrdom-seeking op. in Ramallah

The operation was carried out by a Palestinian citizen at a gas station in an area southwest of Ramallah, according to the reports.

Hebrew sources also reported that the perpetrator of the operation was martyred.

Arab news sources reported that three Zionists were injured in the operation while Hebrew sources announced the number of Injured Zionists to b standing at 5.

Detailed information about the physical condition of the wounded Zionists has not been published.

No further details have come out yet.

News sources also reported another operation against the Zionist forces in the south of Nablus during which a Zionist security force was wounded near Huwara.

This is while the Hebrew media reported that the Zionist soldiers shot at the perpetrator of the operation and wounded him.

