Iran believes negotiations on JCPOA now on right path

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone talk with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed Bin Abdulrahaman Al Thani on Sunday night said that during his stay in New York and aimed at the proximity of views in negotiations, more messages were exchanged with the Americans through a mediator.

He said that Iran is both serious and willing to reach a good, strong, and sustainable agreement and tries to get it.

Iran's top diplomat said that presence in New York was seen as an opportunity for bringing closer the two sides' views.

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran believes the negotiations are now on the right path.

He added that the way for the continuation of interactions between the IAEA and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), too, was being tackled during the AEOI chief's visit to Vienna, which is also a positive development.

The Qatari foreign minister, for his part, said in the phone talk that his country is willing that exchange messages through the European mediator will lead to the revival of the JCPOA and a good agreement soon.

