US not given up its excessive demands: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency correspondent on Friday, Abolfazl Amouei in reaction to the decisive action of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy with American warship following the confiscation of a tanker carrying Iran’s export oil, said, “The authoritative action of IRGC Navy Force in protecting the national interests and oil resources of the country is appreciable and shows high defense capabilities and potentials of Iran in protecting its national interests and security.”

Americans and enemies of the Establishment must know that Iran’s response to the protection of its national interests and security is certain, and they must not assume that their actions will lead to a change in the behavior or strategic calculations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Amouei emphasized.

While supporting the country's defense capability to protect national interests, lawmakers at the Parliament emphasize that this issue must be pursued in international arenas, he underlined.

It is also necessary that the unprofessional behavior of Americans must be addressed in legal and international forums so that the whole world knows that Americans are committing primitive and medieval acts of piracy contrary to their human rights record.

On. Nov. 03, the naval forces of the Islamic Republic Revolution Guards Corps have managed to thwart an attempt by the United States to take over a giant oil tanker in the strategic Sea of Oman and moved the vessel to the Iranian territorial water.

