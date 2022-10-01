Iran basketball ranks 21st in new world rankings

After the 2022 Asian Cup and FIBA EuroBasket 2022, the Fédération Internationale de Basket-ball (FIBA) announced its latest rankings of the national teams of different countries in the world.

The national Iranian men’s basketball team has ranked 21st in the latest edition of Fédération Internationale de Basket-ball (FIBA) rankings. Iran ranked 25th in the previous rankings.

The national teams of USA, Spain, Australia, Argentina, France, Serbia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Greece and Italy are in the first to tenth places in the new FIBA ranking.

According to the latest rankings, Bahrain moved 18 spots up, and the Qatar national team is in 89th place after moving up 14 spots.

