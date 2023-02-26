  1. Sports
Iran basketball team advances to world cup

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Australia beat Kazakhstan to give Iran an assist for the last ticket to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Iran claims the last FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualification spot as Australia defeats Kazakhstan 98-53.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 is slated to be held from Fri, Aug 25, 2023, to Sun, Sep 10, 2023.

This will be Iran’s fourth consecutive appearance at the World Cup in as many total appearances in FIBA’s flagship men’s competition. 

In the last World Cup, Iran was the highest-placed team from Asia at 23rd place. 

Iranian players’ best performance was at World Cup 2010 in Turkey where they finished 19th among all teams.

