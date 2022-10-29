  1. Sports
Oct 29, 2022, 10:30 PM

Iranian basketball teams learn fate at WASL

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Iranian teams Zob Ahan and Shahrdari Gorgan knew their opponents in the inaugural season of West Asian Super League (WASL) and West Asia and Persian Gulf Leagues.

According to Tehran Times, the Official Draw Ceremony took place on Friday in Beirut, Lebanon.

Here are the results of the draw:

WASL - West Asia
Group A: Beirut First Club (LBN), Ittihad Ahli (SYR), Orthodox Ramallah (PLE), Zob Ahan Isfahan BC (IRI)
Group B: Shahrdari Gorgan (IRI), Al Naft SC (IRQ), Al Karamah SC (SYR)  Al Riyadi Beirut (LBN)

WASL – Persian Gulf
Group A: Al Hilal (KSA), Shabab Al Ahli (UAE), Al Bashaer Club (OMA), Kazma SC (KUW)
Group B: Manama Club (BRN), Al Sadd SC (QAT), Kuwait SC (KUW), Al Nassr (KSA)

Each Sub-Zone league consists of eight (8) teams divided into two (2) groups of four (4). Each team will play the other team at home and away. The top team from each group will advance to the Semi-Finals, while the second and third will face-off in qualification to Semi-Finals match-ups, fiba.basketball reported.

Eventually, the top three teams from WASL West Asia League and WASL Persian Gulf League will qualify for the WASL Final eight, where they will be joined by Champions of South Asia and Central Asia.

The WASL Final eight finalists will qualify for FIBA Asia Champions Cup 2023, on the road to FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2023, FIBA’s highest club competition.

MNA/TT

News Code 193016
Kamal Iranidoost

