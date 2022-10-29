Iranian basketball teams learn fate at WASL

According to Tehran Times, the Official Draw Ceremony took place on Friday in Beirut, Lebanon.

Here are the results of the draw:

WASL - West Asia

Group A: Beirut First Club (LBN), Ittihad Ahli (SYR), Orthodox Ramallah (PLE), Zob Ahan Isfahan BC (IRI)

Group B: Shahrdari Gorgan (IRI), Al Naft SC (IRQ), Al Karamah SC (SYR) Al Riyadi Beirut (LBN)

WASL – Persian Gulf

Group A: Al Hilal (KSA), Shabab Al Ahli (UAE), Al Bashaer Club (OMA), Kazma SC (KUW)

Group B: Manama Club (BRN), Al Sadd SC (QAT), Kuwait SC (KUW), Al Nassr (KSA)

Each Sub-Zone league consists of eight (8) teams divided into two (2) groups of four (4). Each team will play the other team at home and away. The top team from each group will advance to the Semi-Finals, while the second and third will face-off in qualification to Semi-Finals match-ups, fiba.basketball reported.

Eventually, the top three teams from WASL West Asia League and WASL Persian Gulf League will qualify for the WASL Final eight, where they will be joined by Champions of South Asia and Central Asia.

The WASL Final eight finalists will qualify for FIBA Asia Champions Cup 2023, on the road to FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2023, FIBA’s highest club competition.

MNA/TT