Aug 29, 2022, 8:41 PM

Australia down Iran at FIBA World Cup qualifying

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Australia defeated Iran 98-68 in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers on Monday.

Dejan Vasiljevic had a game-high 23 points in Bendigo for the hosts.

Iran’s comeback effort were led by Mohammad Jamshidi (17 points), Sajjad Mashayekhi (11 points), and Salar Monji (10 points) though it would not be enough to pull off the massive upset.

Australia stay undefeated with eight straight wins. Now they will have to just sit and wait for the results of the remaining games in this window to see if they can clinch World Cup qualification already.

Iran will play China on Nov. 11 in Tehran.

The Iranian team sit second in Group F with 13 points and the Boomers lead the table with three points more.

