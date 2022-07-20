Iran knocked out of FIBA Asia Cup after loss against Jordan

The national men's basketball teams of Iran and Jordan played in the quarter-finals of the FIBA Asia Cup at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Jordanian side surprisingly defeated the defending champion Iran 91-76 to dash Iran's hope to reach the semi-final stage.

The national basketball team reached the quarter-finals after it advanced from the preliminary stage with three victories against Syria, Kazakhstan and Japan.

This is the second time that the Jordanians manage to eliminate Iran in the quarter-final stage of the tournament after they beat Iran in the 2011 Asian Games and Iran's national basketball team failed to qualify for the Olympics.

