Jul 17, 2022, 5:14 PM

Iran basketball defeats Japan in Asian cup

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The national Iranian basketball team beat the powerful team of Japan in Group C of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup on Sunday.

The national Iranian basketball team could overcome the Japanese side  88-76 in Group C of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup on Sunday.

According to Tehran Times, Saeid Armaghani’s men had previously defeated Syria and Kazakhstan in the group and needed the victory against Japan to top the group.

Iran will play the winners of Chinese Taipei and Jordan on Wednesday.

Every group winner gains direct access to the quarterfinals, while runners-up play for third place in playoff games.

The competition kicked off on July 12 in Jakarta, Indonesia and will run until July 24.

