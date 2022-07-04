  1. Sports
Iran ease past Syria at FIBA 2023 WC Asian qualifiers

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Iran commandingly defeated Syria at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers on Monday.

Iran's national basketball team finished its second and final match in Window 3 of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers against Syria with an easy win.

Iran and Syria's national basketball teams faced each other in Group D in the Syrian city of Aleppo on Monday afternoon and the Iranian side trounced the Arab rival 91-56.

With this authoritative victory, Iran's national basketball team with a total of 10 points solidified its position in the second place of the group and booked the ticket to qualify for the next stage.

Iran gained two victories against Bahrain (Window 1) and Syria (Windows 2 and 3), but was beaten twice by Kazakhstan (Windows 2 and 3).

