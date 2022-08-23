Iran stun Japan at 2022 FIBA U18 Asian C'ship

Iran came back from deficit to beat Japan 68-66 here in the 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship on Tuesday.

Mohammad Amini of Iran scored 23 points, while Japan’s Tajon Akira Jacobs earned 13 points at the Azadi Hall.

Iran had lost to Lebanon 65-63 in Group A on Sunday.

The 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship is an ongoing international U18 basketball competition that is currently held in Tehran, Iran from Aug. 21 to 28.

The tournament, which is also the 26th edition of the biennial competition, will qualify the top four teams to represent FIBA Asia in the 2023 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Hungary.

This is the third time that Iran has hosted the tournament after hosting the 2008 and 2016 editions.

