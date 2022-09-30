AEOI to increase capacity of developing radiopharmaceuticals

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in southeastern province of Kerman on Friday and stated that the country, despite sanctions, managed to produce high-quality radiopharmaceutical kits which were provided available to 205 medical centers across the nationwide.

The development of the nuclear technology was put atop agenda of the Organization, he said, adding that AEOI planned a comprehensive program for the development of nuclear technology given the approved strategic document and 20-year Outlook Plan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami pointed to the salient measures taken by his Organization and reiterated that AEOI managed to increase the development capacity of radiopharmaceuticals which is effective for the treatment of patients suffering from cancer.

