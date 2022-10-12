Iran confirms enrichment at 3rd cascade in Natanz

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that the action has taken place in accordance with a law approved by the Iranian parliament.

Meanwhile, the AEOI head criticized the IAEA for sharing its reports with the western media.

"I confirm this issue these reports are confidential and the Agency must observe confidentiality considerations, of course, these confidential reports are provided to the media every time," Eslami said.

"Since Iran is an official member of IAEA and it is committed to the agreements, all nuclear activities are carried out under the supervision of the Agency, so we officially inform the Agency of the intention, design, implementation and operation time," he added.

He added that "The reports published by the Agency in these 2 to 3 days are about the official and transparent AEOI actions. These measures have been taken in line with the implementation of the strategic action law and reducing JCPOA commitments."

