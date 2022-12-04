Self-sufficiency in nuclear energy nullified health sanctions

About 210 nuclear medicine centers currently use the radiopharmaceuticals produced by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and about one million people in the country benefit from these services every year, he said on Sunday

Rendering quality services to people is considered as the most important achievement of the nuclear industry of the country, he added.

To deal with cancer disease, the healthcare and medical treatment sector needs products of the Organization both in the diagnostic and therapeutic fields, Eslami emphasized.

Eslami also expounded on the achievements of AEOI in the healthcare and treatment sector, saying that giant steps have been taken in the previous years in a way that AEOI unveiled three new radiopharmaceuticals in the past three years.

The country would have depended on foreign countries in the field of pharmaceuticals if it was not able to produce fuel for the Tehran reactor and in absence of the nuclear industry, he underlined.

Contrary to the Western countries' claims about human rights, requirements of the health sector are the most important part of the human rights that have been sanctioned by them, Eslami criticized.

