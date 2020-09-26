AEOI promoting use of nuclear tech. in determined manner

International Day for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, provides an opportunity to correct and modify the global tyrannical mentality concerning the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the tweet read.

"Today, many countries have resorted to the use of nuclear energy, but the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a transparent approach, has demonstrated more cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This issue proves the rightfulness of using this energy for the Iranian people."

With an outlook based on peaceful use of the nuclear technology, AEOI has promoted its scientific program in the areas of health, agriculture, food, radiopharmaceutical, stable isotopes and etc. in a precise and determined manner.

Iranian nuclear scientists will not interrupt Iran’s nuclear program strategic principle. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated, “Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and will not surrender the right of its people to peaceful use of nuclear energy,” AEOI tweeted.

