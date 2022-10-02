Foreign powers try to hinder Iran's access to advanced tech.

The AEOI chairman Mohammad Eslami made the remarks while speaking at a scientific ceremony at a university in Kerman in southeast Iran on Sunday.

"We are of the opinion that progress in new scientific fields and emerging technologies are faced with stubborn opposition from the powers and they do not believe that we are an independent country in the fields of advanced and prominent technologies," Eslami said.

He added that "Today, power does not include having natural resources, rather, power includes advanced science and technology."

According to the Iranian nuclear chief, "If you are a pioneer in advanced science and technology, you are certainly among powerful countries," adding that "the enemies do not want to see a powerful Iran."

He went on to point out that amid the energy crisis, many countries are seeking to increase the number of their atomic power plants.

Eslami added that Iran has also planned to build 100% Iranian nuclear plants.

