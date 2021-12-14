AEOI unveils 3 new indigenous radiopharmaceuticals

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami made a speech in the Seminar on the development of the use of radiation in the food industry on Tuesday.

In his speech, Eslami pointed to the production of radiopharmaceuticals in Iran, saying that yesterday 3 new radiopharmaceuticals were unveiled which are considered necessary for the medical sector of the society.

Newly produced radiopharmaceuticals are under the process to receive final licenses to be used by the medical sector, he added.

The AEOI head added that the three radiopharmaceuticals are produced to treat patients with prostate cancer, and other cancers such as in the head and neck and large intestines.

They also include one diagnostic radiopharmaceutical, he added.

He further continued, according to comprehensive studies carried in Iran, 12 centers are identified as to be ready to start work on developing the use of radiation in the country.

Eslami expressed readiness to cooperate with investors interested in such projects and those who are willing to cooperate with AEOI.

While the world powers make accusations against Iran's nuclear enrichment, Tehran has repeatedly rejected the accusations and stressed that its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes, the AEOI chief noted.

Eslami also presented explanations on the widespread use of nuclear energy to generate electricity and desalination of plants.

The Iranian nuclear chief announced the AEOI's readiness to cooperate in the field of the food industry and agriculture with other sectors of the economy.

