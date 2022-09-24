Amir-Abdollahian meets counterparts in New York

The top diplomats of Iran and Austria met and held talks in New York, discussing the 2015 nuclear deal and the two countries' bilateral ties.

Explaining the capacities of the two countries in the field of economic, commercial, cultural and parliamentary relations, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized Iran's readiness to draw a roadmap for relations

The Foreign Minister of Austria, for his part, announced his country's readiness to play a constructive role in solving the remaining issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency in order to complete the Vienna negotiations.

Saying that he has had a frank exchange of views with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the foreign minister of Austria alexander Schallenberg wrote in a tweet that they have discussed several issues regarding Iran-Austria bilateral relations and the 2015 nuclear deal.

Amir-Abdollahian and Schallenberg also emphasized respect for human rights, notably of women.

"Expressed grave concern about the death of #MahsaAmini. Full investigation is needed," the top Austrian diplomat added.

In a meeting with Azerbaijan Republic’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the top Iranian diplomat reviewed the latest regional developments and Tehran-Bak bilateral ties.

The two sides discussed and exchanged viewpoints on the latest developments in bilateral ties and the Caucasus region.

The Iranian foreign minister reviewed the latest process of developments in bilateral relations in different fields and described mutual visits and agreements between the two countries over the past year as positive and progressive.

Amirabdollahian talked about some reports and evidence on changes in the Caucasus region, reiterating the clear stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in open and decisive opposition to any change to the geopolitical map and borders of the region.

The foreign minister added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to hold consultations with the officials of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Republic of Armenia to help them, as the two sides of the conflict, to resolve their differences in a peaceful manner.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani foreign minister also reiterated the existing issues in bilateral relations and underlined the significance of mutual consultations and cooperation.

He rejected claims on geopolitical change in the region and noted that his country seeks to resolve its territorial and border disputes with Armenia through regional cooperation.

Amir-Abdollahian and his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib also met and held talks during Ami-Abdollahian's visit to New York.

In this meeting, Iran's Foreign Minister criticized the dual approach of Western countries towards human rights and its selective practices.

Amir-Abdollahian also emphasized Iran's readiness to finalize some basic documents of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Belgium.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Jordan also held a meeting in the US and discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, especially the issue of Palestine and al-Quds.

"Senior Jordanian officials always advise us to expand relations with Muslim countries in the region, including the Islamic Republic of Iran," Ayman Safadi told his Iranian counterpart.

Iran's foreign minister also held a meeting with Ann Linde, his Swedish counterpart.

Bilateral ties and consular issues were among the topics discussed by the two foreign ministers.

Amir-Abdollahian called the verdict issued by the Swedish court for Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen imprisoned in Sweden, as lacking any legal authority and stated that third parties should not be allowed to have a bad influence on the historical and deep relations between the two countries of Iran and Sweden.

The two foreign ministers of Iran and the Netherlands also met and held talks.

The two sides discussed the role of the European Union in the JCPOA revival talks and the cooperation of the two countries in various fields.

Amir-Abdollahian and the Brazilian foreign minister also held a meeting.

Bilateral relations between Iran and Brazil were among the topics discussed by the two top diplomats.

The two foreign ministers voiced readiness to boost the level of relations between the two countries.

