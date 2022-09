Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on Saturday evening discussed the bilateral relations, latest regional developments and also development of ties among neighboring states.

Amir-Abdollahian, who was accompanying President Raeisi on his visit to New York, is still in this city to continue the active diplomacy of the Iranian government in this country.

