Azerbaijani FM confirms readiness for talks with Armenia

"On September 19, during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan was held at the initiative and with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, TASS reported.

Jeyhun Bayramov once again stressed the readiness for urgent talks between the leaders to ensure lasting peace in accordance with the trilateral statements and the outcome of the meeting in Brussels," the press service reported. Bayramov assured that Azerbaijan is not interested in destabilization as it continues to carry out reconstruction work in Karabakh and returns former internally displaced persons there.

"The minister noted that despite Azerbaijan's efforts toward normalizing relations with Armenia, engaging in communication, delimiting and demarcating borders, as well as work in the humanitarian sphere, Yerevan hinders these processes and flagrantly violates its obligations under trilateral statements on the Karabakh settlement," the statement said.

Violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted again recently, with officials in both capitals blaming the other for attacking first. Armenia claimed Azerbaijan’s military used drones, artillery, mortars and small-arms fire to target a number of border towns. Azerbaijan, however, said Armenian forces were moving into position for a long-term escalation of fighting.

More than 170 soldiers on both sides have been killed in skirmishes over the past few days, officials in Yerevan and Baku claim.

