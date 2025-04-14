  1. Politics
Iran dep. FM Gharibabadi meets Russian counterpart for talks

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi met and held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Vershinin Sergey Vasilievich in Moscow on Monday.

Gharibabadi, who has traveled to Moscow to participate in the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, met and held talks with his Russian counterpart in the capital Moscow to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also was attended by Iran’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest situation of bilateral relations and advancement of coordination within the framework of the international organizations.

The multilateral approach, countering unilateralism, and also initiatives to promote peace and security of the international community within the framework of the Group of Friends of the United Nations Charter, were among the other topics discussed in this meeting.

