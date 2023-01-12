  1. Politics
FM meets with family of Iranian prisoner in Sweden

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – In the meeting with the family of Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen imprisoned in Sweden, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized intensifying efforts for securing his release.

The children of Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen imprisoned in Sweden, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the top Iranian diplomat was informed of their concerns and viewspointes.

In this meeting, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to his last contact with the Swedish Foreign Minister and while criticizing misconduct against Hamid Nouri in prison, he emphasized the serious efforts of the diplomatic apparatus to free the Iranian citizen.

In a telephone conversation with the new foreign minister of Sweden, the Iranian foreign minister called for Nopuri's immediate release and said, in the recent years, some issues have affected the relations between the two countries mainly because of third parties actions.

During the meeting with the children of Hamid Nouri, the Minister of Foreign Affairs also emphasized the continuation of the efforts of the foreign ministry in political and consular support for the rights of that Iranian citizen.

