Tehran reacts to Blinken claims on human rights in Iran

"With a despicable human rights record both at home & abroad, how does the US have the audacity to give itself higher moral ground to lecture the world?" Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani tweeted on Friday.

"@SecBlinken needs to remember that he's FM of a state whose police, just in 9 months, has fatally shot 730, many of them black," the Iranian top diplomat added.

Kan'ani's remarks came in reaction to Blinken who had claimed, "We took action today to advance Internet freedom and the free flow of information for the Iranian people, issuing a General License to provide them greater access to digital communications to counter the Iranian government’s censorship."

