Civilians flee as RSF claims control of major Darfur camp

The fighting has centered around the Zamzam camp, which, along with the nearby Abu Shouk camp, hosts some 700,000 people displaced by Sudan’s war. The assault has destroyed shelters, markets, and healthcare facilities, aid groups said, according to Reuters as cited by CNN.

The RSF said the camp was being used as a base by what it called “mercenary factions.” But humanitarian groups denounced the assault as a targeted attack on vulnerable civilians, including women, children and elderly people, who are already facing famine.

The Sudan Liberation Army (SLA), a Darfur militia allied to the national army, has been fighting the RSF around the city of al-Fashir, around 15 km (9.3 miles) from Zamzam, with the help of other local armed groups.

Tens of thousands of camp residents have fled to al-Fashir on foot, overwhelming shelters, and are now sleeping outdoors without food, water, or medicine, SLA spokesperson El-Sadiq Ali El-Nour said on Sunday.

The city - the capital of Sudan’s North Darfur province - came under heavy shelling and RSF ground attacks on Sunday, the SLA said, calling for military support from Sudan’s armed forces and allied factions.

