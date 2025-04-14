Israel reg. hit with wave of petitions demanding Gaza war end

Media reported on Monday that in less than 48 hours,1,525 Israeli armored corps troops, generals sign petition urging government to retrieve hostages even if it means halting war on Gaza..

The The New Arab reported that hundreds of Israeli regime's military personnel, intelligence veterans, and doctors are calling for an end to the war on Gaza and the immediate return of captives, as Israel continues its renewed offensive on the enclave.

Among the signatories are former Mossad chiefs, army officers, and over 200 reservist military doctors, who have signed a series of petitions urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to halt the war, citing growing concerns over its humanitarian and national toll.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, more than 250 former Mossad officials have signed one such letter initiated by former senior Mossad officer Gail Shorsh. The petition has reportedly been endorsed by three former heads of the Israeli intelligence agency, alongside dozens of current and former department heads.

The letter marks the second petition by members of Israel’s security establishment within 24 hours.

In another petition, over 200 Israeli regime's military doctors in various reserve units expressed alarm over the prolonged fighting.

MNA