UN rapporteur report shows US bans adverse effect on Iranians

Referring to the report published by the UN special rapporteur regarding the sanctions against Iran, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said on Tuesday that the report indicates that the US administration’s unilateral and illegal sanctions and the so-called secondary sanctions have had adverse effects on Iranian citizens’ livelihood rather than their alleged target which they claim is Iranian government institutions.

Kan'ani went on to say that contrary to the claim made by the US government that believes the sanctions were imposed against the Iranian government and its institutions, the sanctions have clearly had a grave impact on the people's livelihood and have added to only to their suffering.

