Violating territorial integrity of countries 'unacceptable'

In a statement released on Wednesday evening regarding the recent developments in the South Caucasus region, the Commission emphasized that protecting the internationally-recognized borders and the territorial integrity of countries is an inevitable necessity and any violation of border is unacceptable and runs contrary to the principles of the international law.

Unfortunately, some movements over the past months led to the disruption of equations and security-political arrangements in this sensitive region, the statement added.

Islamic Republic of Iran calls on countries of the region to observe good neighborliness and will appropriately and decisively react against the sedition pursued by the Zionist regime and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the region in the form of geopolitical-conspiratorial plans.

According to its inherent duty and mission, the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission will pursue the developments of the Caucasus region with more sensitivity and will take necessary measures to protect the inalienable right of the Iranian nation.

As a specialized Commission tasked with following up the issues related to security and foreign policy of the country, Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held several expert-level meetings with the participation of relevant institutions and experts regarding the developments in the South Caucasus region, the results of which are expected to help restoration of stability and security in the region.

In a recent telephone conversation with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi stressed that the adherence of the signatories of the tripartite ceasefire declaration to its provisions and solving the remaining issues through dialogue and diplomatic solutions is the best way to create peace and security in the Caucasus region.

