Any geopolitical change in region unacceptable

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with outgoing Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan on Tuesday.

Pointing to the role of the ambassadors in laying the foundations for the expansion of relations between the two countries, the Iranian foreign minister appreciated the efforts of Jagarian during his mission to Tehran and

He also emphasized the finalization of the long-term cooperation document between the two countries of Iran and Russia.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the recent military tension in the South Caucasus region, saying that resolving the dispute is possible through peaceful and political means.

He also considered any geopolitical change in the region unacceptable, emphasizing the necessity of trying to restore peace in the Caucasus region.

Dzhagaryan, for his part, called his mission in Iran an important part of his political life. He called his meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution during the meeting of the Russian President his best memory in Iran.

He also emphasized the determination of the Russian Federation to promote bilateral cooperation.

