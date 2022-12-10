Iran not to accept any geopolitical changes in its borders

Establishing security in this region with the participation of neighboring countries is one of the important issues in the Caucasus, Seyed Reza Sadr al-Hosseini said in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

Referring to the independency of Caucasus countries, he added that however, these countries have some dependencies on Russia regarding the strengthening of public security in the Caucasus region.

According to the analyst, major neighbors such as Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the help of small countries, can define a common security arrangement in the region.

Unfortunately, some of these countries pay less attention to neighborhood issues and try to define non-regional ties with the help of trans-regional countries, Sadr al-Hosseini highlighted.

For example, Azerbaijan is approaching Turkey, putting pressure on some countries in the region, such as Armenia, he said, adding that holding military exercises will definitely not be effective in maintaining the security of the region.

According to historical records, the issue of security in the region can definitely be resolved through dialogue, he noted, criticizing that some countries resort to foreigners regarding security and military issues.

Such moves will definitely not be constructive, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sadr al-Hosseini spoke about the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the border changes.

No country, government, or nation accepts any change in its borders, he said, adding that the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the imposed war proved that it will not accept geopolitical changes in its borders.

