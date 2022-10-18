  1. Iran
Intl. arms smuggling gang dismantled in SW Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – The police commander of Khuzestan province in the southwest of Iran announced the dismantling of the international arms and ammunition smuggling gang in the police operation.

|The Second Brigadier General Mohammad Salehi said on Tuesday that following a comprehensive intelligence operation, the police forces of the province identified the international arms smuggling gang that intended to transfer the cargo of weapons and ammunition into the province in collaboration with some smugglers in one of the countries in the region. 

During the operation, 23 AK-47 riffles, two colts, one Simonov SKS, 126 cartridges and other ammunition were confiscated, he added.

According to the police chief, three smugglers were also arrested during the operation.

