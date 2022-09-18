US' Pelosi Arrives in Armenia amid conflict with Azerbaijan

"US Congressional Delegation led by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Yerevan for her first visit to Armenia," the diplomatic mission said.

Pelosi will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan, and other senior officials to discuss bilateral relations and the current security situation in the region, which saw a spat of violence this week.

Violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted again last weekend, with officials in both capitals blaming the other for attacking first. Armenia claimed Azerbaijan’s military used drones, artillery, mortars and small-arms fire to target a number of border towns. Azerbaijan, however, said Armenian forces were moving into position for a long-term escalation of fighting.

More than 170 soldiers on both sides have been killed in skirmishes over the past few days, officials in Yerevan and Baku claim.

On Friday, Pelosi told reporters in Berlin that the trip “is all about human rights and respecting the dignity and worth of every person”.

Other US legislators accompanying Pelosi include Frank Pallone, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and congresswomen Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo.

