Pelosi reacts to recent conflict between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Speaking in Yerevan, Nancy Pelosi considered her trip to Armenia to be particularly important and called the attacks of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Armenia "deadly and illegal".

"We strongly condemn those attacks," Pelosi said, according to Reuters. "This was initiated by the Azeris and there has to be recognition of that."

Pelosi said it was clear that the border fighting was triggered by Azeri assaults on Armenia and that the chronology of the conflict should be made clear.

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives arrived in Armenia on Saturday while the deadly border clashes between this country and the Republic of Azerbaijan have jeopardized the efforts to mediate lasting peace between the two countries.

Pelosi is the highest US official to visit this country since Armenia's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. she is also set to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted again last weekend, with officials in both capitals blaming the other for attacking first. Armenia claimed Azerbaijan’s military used drones, artillery, mortars and small-arms fire to target a number of border towns. Azerbaijan, however, claimed Armenian forces were moving into position for a long-term escalation of fighting.

More than 200 soldiers on both sides have been killed in skirmishes over the past few days, officials in Yerevan and Baku claim.

