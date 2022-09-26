5 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraqi army operation

Iraqi army forces clashed with the terrorists and managed to kill five of them after an air attack on ISIL positions in a region in the northeast of Diyala province on Sunday, according to an Iraqi source.

An Iraqi army force was also killed and two others were injured during the clashes, according to him.

The source also emphasized that the operation of the Iraqi army against the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group in the area will continue on Monday to clean up the remaining elements of the terrorist group in this area.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

