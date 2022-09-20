Syrian army pounds positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists

In response to the attacks of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on Idlib and Lakatia, the Syrian army targeted the terrorists' positions with artillery.

The Syrian army's operations were carried out in the Al-Ghab Plain and Idlib province, a Syrian local source told media sources.

The attacks were launched in response to the attack of the armed elements under the leadership of the al-Nusra terrorist group on the Syrian army centers in the southern rift of Idlib, the source added.

Two weeks ago, the units of the Syrian army stationed in the northwestern suburbs of Hama targeted the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group and its allies in the northwestern axes of Al-Ghab Plain.

Meanwhile, a Syrian newspaper reported that the army also pounded the positions of ISIL terrorists and inflicted heavy casualties on the ISIL terrorist group during the clearing of the eastern suburbs of Homs and the city of Raqqa.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

MP/IRN84892091