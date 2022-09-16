Clashes between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan armed forces resumed

A shoot-out between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards started in the early hours of Wednesday. The shoot-out killed one Tajik border guard and wounded two others, and left two Kyrgyz border guards injured. By Wednesday evening, the parties managed to agree on a ceasefire and the withdrawal of forces from the border.

The State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan on Friday said that soldiers of Kyrgyz border outpost Kok-Tash of the Batken border unit fired heavy weapons at Tajik border outpost Dushanbe of the Isfara border detachment in violation of agreements.

"Moreover, Kyrgyz soldiers using, heavy weapons and mortars, carried out an armed attack on the settlements of Khojai Alo, Kum Mazor, Surkh, Somoniyon, Kulkand in the village of Chorkuh of the city of Isfara, as well as Histevarz, Ovchikalacha in the Bobojon Gafurov District," the committee said in a statement.

The heads of the Kyrgyz border region of Batken and the Tajik border region of Sughd are planning to meet amid clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the press office of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) told Sputnik on Friday.

This is while a defense source told Sputnik on Friday that one border guard soldier of Tajikistan was killed and three others were wounded after the Kyrgyz border guard shelled the Dushanbe border guard outpost in the Isfara District of the Sughd Region.



He added that the shelling continues despite the reached agreement on a ceasefire between the sides on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry said on Friday that 11 people suffered wounds during hostilities on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to cease fire starting from 04:00 GMT on Friday, but Dushanbe continues shelling the territory of Kyrgyzstan, the border service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security claimed.

